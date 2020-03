In Syria while trying to attack Turkish aircraft shot down 2 aircraft SU-24 the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. About it reports the Ministry of national defence of Turkey.

Assad’s army shot down a Turkish drone over the Syrian city of Saraqib in the South-East of Idlib.

Agency SANA reported that as a result of the impact of the Turkish air force was destroyed 2 su-24 of the Assad regime. The fighter pilots managed to eject.