Turkey threatens Russia revenge for the death of its soldiers

Russia, home to 25 million Muslims will be dissected from the inside, said Advisor to the Turkish President

Turkey “awful” revenge of Russia for Syrian air strikes in Idlib, which killed a Turkish military. This was stated by the TV channel A Haber Advisor to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy issues Mesut khaki.

“Russia, home to 25 million Muslims will be dissected from the inside. We fought with Russia 16 times in the past and we’ll do it again, our revenge will be pretty awful,” said khaki.

Video statements of the Turkish officials released the journalist Abdullah Bozkurt. He also pointed to the fact that TV channel A Haber belongs to the family of the President.