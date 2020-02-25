Turkey urgently boarded the plane from Iran because of the suspected coronavirus passenger side (photo, video)

Turkey made an emergency landing the plane from Iran. The passenger suspected coronavirus infection in Chinese СOVID-19. After landing suspicious symptoms was diagnosed in 17 persons on Board.

The liner carried out flight from Tehran to Istanbul, but after it became known about the emergency situation, it was decided to land the plane in Ankara. After landing in the salon rose health care providers to examine new arrivals.

On Board were 132 passengers. 17 of them were recorded fever. Of the seventeen tourists most — 12 people — visited the Iranian city of Qom, where an outbreak of the coronavirus.

All passengers and crew will be sent on 14-day quarantine. Patients with visual observation will Ankara hospital.

We will remind, in Iran officially, there were 16 deaths after infection with the coronavirus. Informally talking about dozens of deaths. Turkey is actively exporting its citizens from the country.

Photo hurriyet.com.tr

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter