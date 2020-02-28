Turkish Championship: Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (February 29, 2020)

Our forecast for the Antalyaspor game is Fenerbahçe, which will take place on February 29. Istanbul is trying to catch up with competitors, will they have the strength?

Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor seems to be performing quite well lately, it even turned out to get into the semifinal of the Turkish Cup. In previous games, Kasympasha (3: 1) and Yeni Malatyaspor (2: 1) were beaten . In the hardest fight, a goal in the last minutes of rookie Lukas Podolski helped . The club was in 11th place.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce is located on the sixth intermediate line, seven points behind the European Cup zone. For four consecutive rounds, the Istanbul team has not been able to win, recently they lost the emotional derby Galatasaray with a score of 1: 3, although they opened the score from the penalty spot.

Isla, Yanal and Turuch are disqualified for today’s match.

Statistics

Antalyaspor misses four games in a row.

Antalyaspor does not score at home for two face-to-face meetings.

Fenerbahce scores nine games in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, “Fenerbahce” now looks preferable, even after an energy-intensive derby. The Istanbulers need to rehabilitate themselves in front of their fans, so they will try to win a comfortable victory today. It will be difficult for the hosts to oppose something.

Our forecast is the victory of Fenerbahce for 2.08 in Winline BC.