Turkish scientist announced the successful testing of animal vaccines against coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Турецкий ученый сообщил об успешном испытании на животных вакцины от коронавируса

Professor of the medical faculty of Hacettepe University, Ates Kara said that Turkey has successfully tested a vaccine against COVID-19 animals. About this he wrote on his page on Twitter.

“The vaccine for coronavirus, into animals with the help of microneedles on a sticking plaster, gave an immune response in the form of antibody production. Now it’s time to test whether it can protect people,” — said Kara.

Maria Batterbury

