Turkish scientist announced the successful testing of animal vaccines against coronavirus
Professor of the medical faculty of Hacettepe University, Ates Kara said that Turkey has successfully tested a vaccine against COVID-19 animals. About this he wrote on his page on Twitter.
“The vaccine for coronavirus, into animals with the help of microneedles on a sticking plaster, gave an immune response in the form of antibody production. Now it’s time to test whether it can protect people,” — said Kara.