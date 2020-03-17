Turkish Super League: Akhisar Belediye v Bornova Live Stream

Akhisar Belediye v Bornova. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 17, 2020)

In one of the matches on March 17 in Turkey, Akhisar Beledie will meet with Bornova. Can the hosts beat the guests? – read in our forecast.

Akhisar Belediye

In the last two matches , Akhisar Beledie was defeated by Duzce Beledie (69-71) and Merkezefendi (79-90). Despite this, a team from the city of Akhisar continues to occupy seventh place in the standings. This line gives her the right to play in the playoffs, so the “green and white” is important to maintain their position.

It is worth noting that Akhisar Beledie is considered one of the best home teams in the league. This season, on her floor, she lost only three matches.

Bornova

Bornova managed to interrupt their series of failures and only wins in recent matches. For example, in previous fights this team defeated Mamak (90-68), Bandirmu (71-68) and Description Gemlik (85-71).

In the standings “Bornova” takes sixth place. This team has as many points as Akhisar Belediye, but Aslan Kawasoglu’s wards are higher thanks to the best additional indicators.

Statistics

Akhisar Beledie have won 8 of their last 10 home matches.

Bornova have won 5 of their last 10 away matches.

Forecast

In the native walls , Akhisar Belediye looks too good. Perhaps the hosts will not be difficult to beat their direct competitor in the struggle for a place in the playoffs. Most likely, the victory will be confident.

Our forecast is the victory of “Akhisar Beledie” taking into account the handicap (-4) points for the coefficient 1.67 in BC 1x