Turkish Super League: Alanyaspor vs Besiktas, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (February 28, 2020)

Read our forecast for the match “Alanyaspor” – “Besiktas”, which will be held on February 28. Guests have already won in-person meetings twice in a row. Will the owners be able to avenge past games?

Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor has played too weak in the last three games; it has lost all three matches. In the Super League, the “orange” is located on the fifth line with 39 points in the asset, but they were able to get “Galatasaray” in the Turkish Cup because of the guest goal rule.

Juanfran will not be able to take part in the match due to injury. Papiss Cisse is among the top three scorers, on his account 16 goals scored.

Besiktas

Besiktas participated in the Europa League and the country’s cup this season. In the European Cup, the team was unable to leave the group and scored only three points in six games. In the regular season, “black and white” are in seventh place with 37 points in the piggy bank. The past five confrontations for the team of Sergey Yalchyn were foggy. The players managed to win only over Rizespor (2: 1) and Gaziantep (3: 0).

Dorukkhan Tokoz will not take part in the confrontation due to injury. In the ranks of Burak Yılmaz , who scored eight goals in the league.

Statistics

Alanyaspor has already lost three games in a row.

Besiktas wins in-person meetings twice in a row.

Besiktas lost two out of five matches.

Forecast

Istanbul is not in the best shape, but they can cope with an unstable opponent. The hosts have recently greatly reduced in terms of achieving the necessary result. The guests were active in previous games, they deserved three points.

Our forecast is the victory of Besiktas for 3.06 in BC Marathon.