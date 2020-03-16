Turkish Super Lig: Altinordu v Balikesirspor Live Stream

Altynordu v Balikesirspor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 16, 2020)

We have prepared our forecast for the match between Altynordu and Balikesiorespor, which will take place on March 16 in the 28th round of the First League of Turkey. The hosts do not lose in four full-time matches in a row. Will it be possible to extend the series?

Altinordu

Altynordu is currently at the 14th line, with 30 points in its piggy bank. In the last round, the team of Huseyin Eroglu defeated Istanbulbulpor (2-0), which is in 13th position. In their home territory, the club shows excellent results, not losing in 10 of 11 previous confrontations.

Kemal Ruzgar’s top scorer scored seven goals this season.

Balikesirspor

“Balikesirspor” has recently acted not in the best way, without winning for four matches. This led the club to 12th place with 34 points in the asset. On the road, the wards of Dzhana Dzhangeka play with varying success, in the previous match, the “red-white” parted with the world “Adanaspor” (1: 1), taking 17th place.

Forward Anil Basaran and midfielder Antonio Mrsic scored 12 goals for two.

Statistics

Altynord did not lose in 10 of their last 11 home games.

Balikesiorespor has not won over four meetings.

Altynord did not lose in four full-time games in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, the hosts are the favorites in the battle. “Altynordu” shows excellent results in its native arena, not losing in 10 of its last 11 meetings. In addition, in four full-time confrontations in a row, the owners do not know defeat.

Our forecast is a victory to Altynord for 1.70 in the 1xStavka BC.