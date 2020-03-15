Turkish Super Lig: Galatasaray vs. Besiktas Live Stream

Galatasaray Vs Besiktas. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 15, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the Turkish championship match, in which on March 15 Galatasaray will host Besiktas. The hosts do not lose in six games in a row. Will the successful series continue?

Galatasaray

Galatasaray, gaining 49 points, is located in the top three. The lag behind the second Bashaksehir is three points. Now the team is in great shape, lost only one match in the last ten, in a confrontation with Alanyaspor (0: 2). At home, the “lions” play no less confidently, winning over nine fights. The last round ended in a draw with Sivasspor (2: 2).

The team’s top scorer is Falcao, he has nine goals.

Besiktas

“Besiktas” is not spending its best season, because of this the club is on the fifth line in the standings, having 43 points in the piggy bank. I managed to get ahead of the closest pursuer by three points. Away, the game of “black eagles” leaves much to be desired, because only two out of five past meetings could win. With difficulty, the “black and white” defeated one of the weakest teams in the Ankaragucu League (2: 1).

Today will not take part in the match Douglas, Tokoz.

Forecast

In our opinion, the “lions” will act as favorites. The team is playing much more confidently this year, especially since the match will take place at the home stadium. On its territory, the “yellow-red” almost do not lose. We believe that Galatasaray will emerge victorious from the match. In addition, without the fans, the Istanbul derby no longer looks so fiery – it is unlikely that the players will pick up six yellow for two.

Our forecast is the victory of Galatasaray for 2.02 in BC Winline. We also take the total of yellow cards less than six for 1.81.