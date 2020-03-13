Turkish Süper Lig: Kasımpaşa vs Göztepe SK Live Stream

Kasımpaşa vs Göztepe SK. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 13, 2020)

Kasimpasha accepts Goztepe on March 13, read our forecast. The hosts do not lose in three games in a row. Can I continue the series?

Kasımpaşa

“Kasympasha”, gaining 23 points, was able to take 16th place in the standings, second only to “Konyaspor” in terms of additional indicators. “Apaches” in their native walls won in three out of five fights, against “Alaniyaspor” (3: 2), “Denizlispor” (2: 0), they even managed to defeat “Kayserispor” with a score of 5: 1.

The club’s best scorer is Tiam, he hit the opponent’s goal six times.

Göztepe

“Goztepe” shows an uncertain game – only one victory in the last five meetings, but nevertheless due to previously scored points, the wards of Imam Altynbaz were able to take the eighth line in the championship with 32 points. In the last away game, the team lost with a minimum score to the weakest team in the league – Kayserispor (0: 1).

Three players of the main team will not play today, these are Ozturk, Gurler, Aydoda.

Statistics

Kasympasha does not lose in three games in a row.

Goztepe won in one of their last five matches.

“Kasympasha” defeated the opponent in the last meeting in person with a score of 4: 1.

Forecast

We think that Kasimpasha is the favorite , now she is in great shape, while the guests are demonstrating a terrible game. The last full-time duel ended in the defeat of Goztepe. We believe that the owners will take three points again, they are much more needed.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (0) at Kasympasha for 1.94 in Winline BC.