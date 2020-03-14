Turkish Süper Lig: Trabzonspor v Basaksehir Live Stream

Trabzonspor v Bashaksehir. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 15, 2020)

In the 26th round of the Turkish championship, “Trabzonspor” and “Bashaksehir” will meet on March 15. The hosts have not lost for ten games. Will the guests be able to stop the winning streak of the opponent?

Trabzonspor

“Trabzonspor” did not start the season in the best way, but now it is in great shape and shows decent football. The club in the league is in first place with 52 points in the piggy bank, but you can’t relax, because it has already been caught up by the points and you need to move forward. In the past five meetings in the league, the Black Sea storms have pleased their fans. The Storms have never lost and scored in matches against Sivasspor (2: 1), Rizespora (5: 2) and Yeni Malatyaspora (3: 1).

Alexander Sorlot scored 19 goals in the championship.

Basaksehir

Bashaksehir pleases its fans with its victories and good results. In addition to the home league, he plays in the Europa League. There he was able to leave the group from first place, and in the playoffs he met with Copenhagen and won the first match with a score of 1-0. The past five games in the Super League have been flawlessly for the Orange-Navy-Blue. They were able to distinguish themselves in matches against Besiktas (1: 0), Rizespore (2: 1), Gaziantep (3: 1) and Goztepe (3: 0).

Enzo Crivelli is one of the top ten league scorers, he was able to score ten goals.

Statistics

Trabzonspor has not lost ten games in a row at home.

Bashaksehir wins over five meetings.

“Trabzonspor” does not lose for ten matches.

Forecast

In this confrontation, rivals of equal strength converge. The hosts in the current championship show an excellent game and are now at the peak of their form. The guests also play excellently, but it will be difficult for them to defeat Trabzonspor in Trabzon, because the “burgundy blue” plays flawlessly at home, as the statistics show.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (0) on Trabzonspor for 1.76 in BC Leon.