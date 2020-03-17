Turkish Superligue: Göztepe Vs Çaykur Rizespor live streaming free

Göztepe Vs Çaykur Rizespor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 17, 2020)

On March 17, Goztepe will host the Rizespor stadium as part of the Turkish Championship, read our forecast version. Guests cannot win for eight consecutive games. Will they be able to surprise us and win the upcoming match?

Göztepe

Goztepe, after an excellent start this season, slowed down a little, but that did not stop him from showing a beautiful and confident football. The club in the Turkish Super League is on the eighth line with 34 points in the piggy bank. The team is trying in every way to stay in the middle of the standings, in the last five games, something went wrong. “Geuze Geuze” were able to win only one victory, play a draw once and be defeated three times. The Tuna Tamera team scored in the match against Konyaspor (3: 1).

In the infirmary are Serdar Gürler and Alpaslan Oztürk .

Rizespor

“Rizespor” in terrible form is in the current championship. The team does not show the proper game, which upsets their fans. Over the past seven games in the league the club managed to lose five times and only draw twice, namely with Sivasspor (1: 1) and Alaniyaspor (1: 1). This poor performance led the Black Sea hawks to 16th place in the league with 25 points in the asset.

Mukola Morozyuk will not be able to play in this match, due to the received red card in the last match.

Statistics

Göztepe lost three of their last five matches.

Risespor has not won over eight games.

Goztepe lost just one of five past home meetings.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the hosts are the clear favorites, although they have lost the last three games, “Geuze Geuze” can join the game in time and win. Guests are terrible this season, they still need to work on physical condition.

Our forecast is the victory of Geztepe in BC Betting League for 1.90.