Turkmen authorities have banned the word “coronavirus”

Turkmen authorities have banned the use of the word “coronavirus”, according to the international human rights organization “reporters without borders” (Reporters Without Borders).

People on the streets wearing protective masks or talking about the epidemic of coronavirus, could be arrested, says a representative of “Radio Azatlyk” (Turkmen division of “Radio Liberty”).

“Such a radical exception to Turkmen dictionary, the word “coronavirus” to hide all information about the pandemic, the government is endangering its citizens,” — said “reporters without borders”.

On coronavirus infections is not mentioned in the public media or health pamphlets distributed in schools, hospitals and industries.

According to official data, Turkmenistan has not registered any case of infection COVID-19. On March 13, the President of the country Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov has advised citizens to protect yourself from viruses old folk remedy — smoke native plants harmala.