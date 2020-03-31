Turkmenistan has banned any mention of the coronavirus, people in masks and threatened with arrest

The government of Turkmenistan forbade the use of the word “coronavirus”. The other day the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has questioned the severity of the pandemic coronavirus, and also said of a mass psychosis.

According to the international organization “reporters without borders“, a ban on the mention of coronavirus in Turkmenistan covered the public media and medical brochures. To mention this dangerous disease are also banned in schools, hospitals, enterprises.

The “Radio Azatlyk” (Turkmen division of “Radio Liberty”) informs that Turkmenistan introduce a ban on mass events, as well as restrictions that relate to the personal lives of citizens.

“From 1 April, banned the wedding and ceremony sadaqat — sacrifice“, — stated in the message.

According to official data, the country has not registered any cases of infection with coronavirus.

We will remind, earlier men-officials of Turkmenistan over the age of 40 ordered to go with gray hair.

Photo: Ilya Varlamov

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter