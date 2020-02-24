“Turn the herd”: in Russia, thousands of people staged a crush because of the draw of the next “freebies”…

In Russia successfully continue to practice the “epic battle” for the “free” products to consumers.

Another round of “Gladiator poured” was held last Sunday in the city of Sterlitamak in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

There in one of the shopping center held a festive rally “supercar “Lada Vesta” on the occasion of the birthday of the store, reports Ren.

Due to “whip up hysteria” organized pandemonium was observed not only inside the shopping center, but also outside it.

“Step nowhere step. Still no one will win this car, it is understandable at once. It’s all a PR stunt. All who are inside, they already lost their lottery tickets, and outside — are just going to give,”complained residents of the city in social networks.

“Transform yourself into the herd!”, “Disgrace”, “Being on their provocation”, — answered the commentators, pointing out that everything is most likely not out of poverty, and “from the madness and passion to a freebie”.

The staff did not cope with the crowd, had to call security.

The footage first seen a crowd of people, then heard the sound of broken crockery, and then a cry: “Call trevose! Call security!” And after a few seconds the female voice begin to debate for a place in the queue.

