“Turned into a Chinese beekeeper”: Ani Lorak criticized online (photos)

Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, which recently compared with her counterpart Svetlana Loboda continues to surprise the network with their photos.

The singer decided to advertise of face masks in stories. Ani Lorak with a mask as a surprise to fans, they do not even have to repost her stories, even though I do it all the time.

And the network has already called the singer “a Chinese beekeeper”.

Note that Ani Lorak had a few weeks of not indulge fans with new photos. And those rare shots that appear in her blog, critique.

Also note that the singer is supposed to be in isolation because she was present at the party Alla Cool, went sick with coronavirus Lev Leshchenko. But the singer is silent about this.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter