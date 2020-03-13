TV series Stranger on the Stephen king became the highest rating new HBO project

Mystical detective series “the Outsider” based on the novel by Stephen king beat the “Keepers” and has become the most watched since the premiere of “World Wild West”.

According to Variety, the finale was watched by 2.2 million viewers, that is a million more than the debut. Views increased by a record 83% since the release of the first series.

In General, 10 March the number of views reached 9 million viewers.

The plot is the story of detective Ralph Anderson, who suspects the teacher of Terry Maitland in the murder of 11-year-old boy. Directed by Jason Bateman. The film starred Ben Mendelsohn, Cintia AREVA, bill camp, paddy Considine, etc.

As previously reported, the actor who played Joffrey Baratheon in “Game of thrones”, will appear in the BBC series.