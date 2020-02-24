TVORCHI explained his disastrous performance in the national selection of Eurovision: what is the reason

A group of young Ternopil TVORCHI, which is to win the national selection for Eurovision bet bookmakers, explained his disastrous performance in the final. Lead singer Jeffrey Kenny awful sang the song, at times looked confused. In the end, the judges gave 2 points, and the audience — 3.

Later TVORCHI turned to his fans in the network, apologized and explained the reason for his failure. The musicians thanked the audience for their allotted voice, STB team for professionalism and assistance. The guys claim that during the performance the soloist Jeffrey heard the music in the earphone, it allegedly did not exist.

“We don’t want to make it look like an excuse. But I want, in principle, be heard. We had a problem in the semi-finals — the voice of the backup singers in nizhnikh Jeffrey was so loud that he couldn’t hear myself. After that, zvekuti apologized.

Today we were singing without sound. Headphones Geoffrey heard the music at all,” explains the musician on the page in Instagram. Say when told about it after the speech responsible for the sound man, he just laughed: “This can’t be.” Backstage the boys allegedly advised not to talk about the problems. the musicians posted a video of the rehearsal.

Music producer of the national selection Ruslan Kvinta maintains that sound was. A live performance of the artist depends solely on his experience.

“Everyone involved in the selection of the sound in the headphones was. The soloist of group TVORCHI — including. If the vocalist was no the phonogram in “Inari”, from the very beginning of the song does not fall into rhythm, will focus on “return” (the sound that comes back from the audience on stage) — and that the delay in 300 ml seconds by the tempo, which becomes noticeable even to a layman. As everybody saw Jeffrey from the beginning to the end of the song was rhythmically in music and sang in sync with the backing vocals. This means that the sound in the earpiece was,” — says Ruslan Kvinta.

He also added that the issues of the vocal group appeared at the stage of casting. Strong track took the ball in the hope that the soloist TVORCHI “learn to sing her song”.

“At every rehearsal, the project team worked to help the soloist to align the voice and flow, set up the sound monitor so that it was convenient. But as the rehearsals and live performances, vocals Jeffrey still unstable. And the fact that he fell out of tone — it is, unfortunately, a lack of experience”, — I wrote Ruslan Kvinta in Instagram.

TVORCHI also stand on his own, in response to the producer wrote: “Very pleased that you so confidently claim, communicated with technicians. When we spoke with them, their response was different. “We realized too late that something was wrong and began to give him more sound on the scene.”

In any case, musicians have to strive and work to be done. Love the audience they received. Young musicians supported and singer Jamal, calling them the future of modern Ukrainian music.

The leader of the band “Antibody” Taras Poplar criticized the song “Nightingale” of representatives of Ukraine at “Eurovision” group GO_A.

