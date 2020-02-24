Tvorchi presented the video for the song Bonfire, which took part in the national selection for Eurovision-2020

Young musicians from Ternopil project Tvorchi – presented video for the song Bonfire, which took part in the national selection for Eurovision 2020, but lost in the final group Go-A.

The Director of the movie made Maxim Getman.

“Bonfire is the fire of fighting for what you believe! And if in Lyric video the main focus was on environmental issues, this video about the victory over them! What are you waiting for? Be the best version of myself today! When we are young, healthy and strong, let’s change ourselves and our planet for the better,” said Tvorchi about their work.

