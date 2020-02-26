Recognized as the oldest father on the planet is a resident of the Indian city of Kharkhoda, Haryana, died at 104 years of Smoking in bed. This is reported by Haber Global. In 2019, Aramati Mangamma became the world’s oldest mother after giving birth to twins at the age of 74 years.

It is reported that in 2010, Ramjit Reu received the title of oldest father in the world when he and his 60-year-old wife Shakuntala son, Vikramjit. Two years later, being the age of 96, he broke his own record, when in October 2012 was born their second son, Ranjit.

In 2013 his eldest son was missing. He was kidnapped when sakuntala took him to the hospital and fell asleep on the bench. Six months later, the wife took the youngest child and left Reu. She left, while her husband was not home. Stress Reu could not eat. He missed his children and said that it is better to die than to live.

February 11, 2020 neighbor Reu Subodh heard cries for help and ran to his house. The building was smoke. Subodh ran inside and saw the neighbor in the fire. It turned out that he was Smoking in bed and accidentally set fire to the sheets, causing the fire started.

The neighbor quickly filled Reu water and took him in his car to the hospital, where doctors provided first aid and referred him to another medical facility. The next day as a result of his injuries Reu died. He was cremated on 13 February.

number of elderly of current presidents in the world — the President of Tunisia Badges Quaid es-sebsi. He was 92.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter