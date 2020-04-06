Twitter: Cyril Hanouna is going to do a tournament in FIFA 20 for the good cause !

Share on Facebook

In this difficult period, Cyril Hanouna is very generous. He confessed on Twitter that he was going to do a tournament in FIFA 20 for the good cause

It is on Twitter that Cyril Hanouna has announced the good news. The facilitator of TPMP will be a tournament FIFA 20 for the good cause ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

In this difficult period, Cyril Hanouna has the gifts and good deeds. And for good reason ! The coronavirus has an impact so devastating that it kills more and more.

To this day, there were more than 8000 deaths in France. Although the situation seems to have stabilized, there are still nearly 7,000 patients who are still in intensive care.

And then hospitals in some regions are saturated, the government thus seems to have found a solution.

It then transfers the patients to the hospitals from burn to hospital facilities less crowded. The sick are thus moved by TGV healthcare.

The medical teams are working exception despite the lack of means. Every evening at 20 hours, the French applaud by their window.

A strongly symbolic gesture. And for good reason ! The nursing staff is therefore seen as the new heroes of the society !

And Cyril Hanouna is aware of this. It has, therefore, made an important announcement on Twitter.

A beautiful new on Twitter

Sunday, April 5, facilitator of TPMP announced on Twitter thathe would participate in a tournament FIFA 2020. And, with the gamers of the heart.

The goal is simple, it is, therefore, to harvest the maximum amount of money … and then distribute it to the hospitals of France. A beautiful gesture isn’t it !

Cyril Hanouna has therefore published a video on Twitter : ” darlings I am pleased to announce that I will participate in this tournament, FIFA 2020 with the gamers of the heart. “

“So you’re going to be able to find myself (…) to assist hospitals, of course. I would like to say that I’m going to give it everything, I’ll work day and night but I’ll be there. “

“With gamers of the heart, we will be there for the hospitals. We loose nothing, it is a battler ! “