Twitter goes to the Stories: web users react !

It’s official : Twitter is going to be the Stories ! But what really think the twittosphère ? It tells you more.

There is going to be new on Twitter. In fact, the social network is putting the Stories ! Internet users have reacted to this announcement. And it is not appealing to everyone.

Twitter catches up and is soon going to propose Stories. A bit like Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. In fact, we will soon be able to share on the platform and posts are ephemeral, which only last a so that 24 hours.

This is several weeks of rumours about this are circulating. But for now, it is only in the testing phase. It will therefore be necessary to wait a little while to be able to enjoy in France.

Fleets: the novelty of Twitter

The Fleets ? You are not yet familiar with this word. And it is normal ! This is the name that has chosen to give Twitter its Stories. In effect, the platform will allow its users to post messages so ephemeral.

However, these messages will not be retweeted. Or even likés or commented in public. But subscribers will still be able to react to your Fleets in private. A bit like on Facebook and Instagram. ” There are a lot of similarities with the stories,” admits Kayvon Beykpour, product director for Twitter. ” We hope that the fleets will help people to share their thoughts of the moment that they would not necessarily have had the desire to tweet “ he explains.

Twitter, therefore, will perhaps allow its subscribers to let go a little more. Since the messages are ephemeral and not public, in contrast to the tweets. The other side, the users have been many to respond. They have also launched a hashtag #RIPTwitter. Many have criticized this new feature. Some people find that this format is simply not suitable to the application. Other would have preferred an update to send voice messages for example.