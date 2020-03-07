Twitter has a new feature Fleets

Vanishing tweets are not only similarities with the stories, but also differences.

Social network Twitter has launched a new feature disappearing tweets (publications) called Fleets. The company acknowledged that it is similar to stories, but also told about the differences.

One of the developers Twitter Kayvon Beykpour said that social networks do not consider Fleets a copy of the famous stories in Instagram: “Yes, at first glance, there is a strong resemblance. But there are also a few differences: more focus on the proliferation of human thoughts”, according to comments.ua.

Today, the function is already working in Brazil, in the test mode, and in the future plan to enable for other users. Fleets, like the storis in Instagram, you can see on the personal page of the user. In the future they will be available at the top of the tape.

The main idea of Fleets to share, but not to make it public. Disappearing tweets cannot retweet, thumbs up, publicly comment on, and embed in websites. You can only send a smile or send a personal message to the author. Like the storis, flity disappear a day later.