Twitter has begun testing a new format for posts
Twitter will launch a new feature.
Twitter began to develop the analogue of stories in Instagram — the format is known as Fleets.
While testing is only carried out in Brazil, representatives of the company.
In Fleets you can upload photos or videos — they will be visible to other users during the day. Such messages will not receive retweets, likes, or public answers, but they can be to react, for example, a personal message.
The main difference between Fleets was a new way of viewing content to view next post, the user will need to swipe down, and to move Fleets to another person — swipe left.
