Twitter puts employees to work remotely due to coronavirus

Twitter recommends that employees go to work from home to reduce the risk of infection with new coronavirus, according to a company blog.

The Twitter employees in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea will be transferred to remote operations, mandatory, said in a statement. It is emphasized that workers from other countries will be able to come into the office, but the company is working on the possibility to perform all actions remotely.

We will remind, on December 31, 2019, the Chinese government announced the outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan. The causative agent is a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name Covid-2019.

At the moment infected 90 717 people. Died of new coronavirus type 3 115 man, cured — 47 871.