Twitter: soon Stories like Instagram and Facebook ?

You like to post stories on your social networks ? You are going to love the news we have learned this week on Twitter !

For the past few years, we see the stories on the app on social networks ! In effect, we may post stories on Snapchat, Insta, or Facebook. Twitter will he do the same ? MCE TV tells you more !

SOON STORIES FOR The BLUE BIRD ?

This Wednesday, the 18th February, Twitter made an announcement. He bought Chroma Labs, a start-up specialized in the development of a story. This new leash of course, to think that the social network will pass the cape ! Will we be able to post stories on Twitter ? A question for the moment still no response.

Remember ! In 2013, for the first time on the app Snapchat, there was the concept of the story ! First considered useless, the update has finally been very pleased users ! In the end, in 2016, the social network Insta has decided to put also. Then Facebook followed the fashion in 2017 ! It does lack more than Twitter ! In any case, following their announcement, we expect to see land the stories shortly !

Chroma Labs is joining Twitter! https://t.co/x8Oip9n7ss pic.twitter.com/Mx6DSyShGp — Chroma Labs (@Chroma_Labs) February 18, 2020

Twitter buys out a start-up specializing in stories !

As well, this Tuesday the 18th, we learned the takeover of Chroma Labs by Twitter. Founded in 2018, it aims to ” give people more creative ways to express themselves. 7 employees are working there. Thus, if the social network of the blue bird has decided to buy the small business, this is for a reason ! We therefore suspected Twitter of wanting to get to the stories.

In a press release, the start-up is expressed. She says,” When we founded Chromas Labs in 2018, we wanted to create a business to inspire creativity and help people to tell a story (…) their stories. (…) We are proud of this work and we look forward to continuing our mission to a larger scale – with one of the most important services in the world.” The app is no longer available, but those who have it already can continue to use it.