Twitter: soon Stories like Instagram and Facebook ?

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

You like to post stories on your social networks ? You are going to love the news we have learned this week on Twitter !

For the past few years, we see the stories on the app on social networks ! In effect, we may post stories on Snapchat, Insta, or Facebook. Twitter will he do the same ? MCE TV tells you more !

SOON STORIES FOR The BLUE BIRD ?

This Wednesday, the 18th February, Twitter made an announcement. He bought Chroma Labs, a start-up specialized in the development of a story. This new leash of course, to think that the social network will pass the cape ! Will we be able to post stories on Twitter ? A question for the moment still no response.

Remember ! In 2013, for the first time on the app Snapchat, there was the concept of the story ! First considered useless, the update has finally been very pleased users ! In the end, in 2016, the social network Insta has decided to put also. Then Facebook followed the fashion in 2017 ! It does lack more than Twitter ! In any case, following their announcement, we expect to see land the stories shortly !

Twitter buys out a start-up specializing in stories !

As well, this Tuesday the 18th, we learned the takeover of Chroma Labs by Twitter. Founded in 2018, it aims to ” give people more creative ways to express themselves. 7 employees are working there. Thus, if the social network of the blue bird has decided to buy the small business, this is for a reason ! We therefore suspected Twitter of wanting to get to the stories.

In a press release, the start-up is expressed. She says,” When we founded Chromas Labs in 2018, we wanted to create a business to inspire creativity and help people to tell a story (…) their stories. (…) We are proud of this work and we look forward to continuing our mission to a larger scale – with one of the most important services in the world. The app is no longer available, but those who have it already can continue to use it.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
