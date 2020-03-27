Two Italian nurses have committed suicide due to coronavirus

In Italy two nurses who worked in hospitals with patients with the coronavirus, has committed suicide.

This was reported by the Italian press.

34-year-old Daniel Trezzi worked in the ICU in Monza, in Lombardy, where the treatment of patients with coronavirus. Here, she contracted and from March 10 was quarantined. Colleagues say that she was experiencing severe stress and anxiety due to the fact that you can infect other people.

On her death according to the national Federation of nurses, Italy on Tuesday, 24 March.

49-year-old nurse from Jesolo to Venice also worked with patients with COVID-19. When a woman had fever, she was tested for the coronavirus. Two days nurse held in isolation, and then killed himself, without waiting for a test result.