Two new cases of infection of the coronavirus have been identified in Ukraine on Monday morning, March 16. This was reported by the press service of the Center for public health of Ukraine in Facebook, reports BAGNET.

The results of the study virological reference laboratory Centre received 5 positive results for COVID-19: Chernivtsi (4) and Zhytomyrska (1) region.

In General, the laboratory has explored the 500 samples.