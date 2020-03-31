Two nurses committed suicide, is a player of Ukraine national team of Italy urged not to mess with…

One of the leaders of the national team of Ukraine on football, midfielder “Atalanta” Ruslan Malinowski quarantined in Bergamo with his wife Roxanne and young daughter Olivia, who was born in November last year, spoke about the situation in Italy on the background of the pandemic coronavirus.

“Two nurses in Italy has committed suicide! It is difficult to see so many deaths. Everything I write about Italy on the Internet is true. So sit at home! Who thinks that the coronavirus is a joke, the idiot. Watching programs about the sea, and that everywhere one negative”, — said Ruslan Malinovsky during a live broadcast in Instagram.

Ruslan Malinovskiy with daughter Olivia

Recall that in Italy, which became the main hotbed of the spread of coronavirus in Europe, as of the morning of March 31, COVID-19 ill 101 739 people, of which 11 591 died.

Photo of FC Atalanta, Instagram

