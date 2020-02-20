Two passengers Diamond Princess died of coronavirus

It became known about the first victims of the coronavirus among the passengers of the cruise liner Diamond Princess, standing for two weeks in the Japanese port of Yokohama on the quarantine, which ended February 19. According to AFP, died two citizens of Japan, 87-year-old man and 84-year-old woman. They were hospitalized about a week ago.

The total number of infected on the liner has reached 621. This was the largest cluster of patients with coronavirus outside of China.

In total onboard there were 3,700.

Authorities have denied entry to approximately 500 passengers, who were not identified coronavirus and there have been no symptoms of diseases caused by them. A number of experts questioned the reasonableness of the decision to allow passengers Diamond Princess to move freely through one of the most densely populated cities in Japan — even if they have not detected a dangerous virus. So, one of the passengers said that it tested 15 Feb. And four days later he went ashore. “What if I got caught for this time?” — quotes the edition of Nikkan Sports.

