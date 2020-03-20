Two sports journalists in Spain have died of coronavirus

Two Spanish sports journalist died after Contracting coronavirus infection COVID-19.

According to Radio Nacional de Espana, 59-year-old Jose Maria Candela (pictured), who worked in radio (in particular, covering performances of “Atletico”), died on Friday at his home. Firefighters found his lifeless body on 20 March at about midnight (after a divorce, the journalist lived alone). The member of the International sports press Association Juan Antonio Prieto said that as of today the Unit had to pass a test for coronavirus.

“During the week he was not feeling well, but his test for the coronavirus was scheduled for March 20. His brother was the last person who spoke to him. He wasn’t feeling good, despite the absence of fever. He was tired, and he was panted. His brother offered him to relax a bit, and he no longer opened the eyes,” said Prieto.

As reported by AS, another victim of the coronavirus was 78-year-old Thomas Diaz-Valdes, General Director of Motorpoint Networks Editores. At the time, he spent 30 years as a reporter in AS.

According to recent reports in Spain was 20 402 cases of infection with coronavirus: 1043 persons died, 1588 recovered.

Photo marca.com

