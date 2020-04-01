Two strips: popular Ukrainian singer showed pregnancy test (photo)

Popular Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn, which was previously suspected pregnancy showed a positive pregnancy test.

Photo test appeared on sistance singer. “We are happy”, — has signed a snapshot of Irina, adding three heart.

Fans were divided: some to congratulate his favorite, others write about April fool’s day joke. However, the majority of Internet users believe that this is not a joke, and wish the singer to give birth to a baby girl.

Note that the singer and her husband and producer Vitaly Chownyk educate the sons of Yuri and Oleg.

