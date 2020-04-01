Two strips: popular Ukrainian singer showed pregnancy test (photo)

Popular Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn, which was previously suspected pregnancy showed a positive pregnancy test.

Photo test appeared on sistance singer. “We are happy”, — has signed a snapshot of Irina, adding three heart.

Fans were divided: some to congratulate his favorite, others write about April fool’s day joke. However, the majority of Internet users believe that this is not a joke, and wish the singer to give birth to a baby girl.

Note that the singer and her husband and producer Vitaly Chownyk educate the sons of Yuri and Oleg.

Earlier, TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk said that he’s having an affair with actress “Diesel Show” Victoria of Bulitko. The Ostapchuk did not believe, and congratulated with the Day of laughter.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter