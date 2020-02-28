Two teachers fired from Catholic schools because of sexual orientation

In a Catholic school in the city of Kennedy (USA) fired English teacher Paul Danforth and football coach Michelle Beatty because they were married with their same-sex partners.

Because of the conflict students staged a mass protest in the school, wrote My School Free Press with reference to Bored Panda (to view photos, dockrillia to the end of the page).

When applying for a job of a teacher to sign a contract, which provides for dismissal if the lifestyle of a teacher is not compatible with Catholic moral values. However, no one expected that the management really someone fired.

Protests at school

“This is braver than what I saw in the actions of adults. A reason and a willingness to get into trouble quite inspiring. This is a different view of the world,” – said the groom Paul Danforth Sean Nyberg.

Paul Danforth and Michelle Beatty

