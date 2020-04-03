Two-time Olympic champion scored a million hits with a song about quarantine (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Двукратный олимпийский чемпион набрал миллион просмотров с песней о карантине (видео)

Award-winning Norwegian skier Petter Northug, being quarantined in a pandemic coronavirus, doesn’t waste any time and opens new talents. The double Olympic champion of Vancouver-2010 and 13-time world champion who retired at the end of 2018, has made a comic clip for their song called Corona Time, which complains of loneliness, recruited during the quarantine kilograms and, of course, the lack of toilet paper, which is even ready to barter their gold medals.

The song became so popular that in just a day it was viewed a million times, which pleased its author.

