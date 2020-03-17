Two-time world champion in figure skating is dead in 30 years (video)

Famous Japanese figure skater American origin Chris reed died in Detroit on 31-m to year of life from heart attack. This was reported by his sister — Allison Reid.

“It is with deep regret to inform you that my brother, my dear, kind, charismatic and beloved older brother Chris passed away.

Words cannot describe how hard it is for me. Chris was so pure soul. He was filled with joy and laughter to any room, which included. He always knew how to make me smile. I love you, brother”, — wrote Allison reed in Instagram.

In 2006, Chris Reade moved from team USA to team Japan. He competed at three Olympics in ice dancing (the best result — 15-e a place in Pyeongchang-2018), on account of his 10 gold medals of the championship of Japan and two wins at the world team Championships. In season 2017/2018 skater took the bronze medals of the championship of four continents.

Until 2015 skater performed a duet with his sister Cathy reed, and later with Canoy of Muramoto. After the season 2017/2018 reed did not speak, but officially announced retirement until December 31 last year.

Photo Twitter ISU Figure Skating

