Two-time world champion in figure skating is dead in 30 years

Japanese figure skater American origin Chris Reid died at the age of 30 years. It is reported by Yahoo! Japan.

The athlete died in Detroit. Cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest. Sister skater Allison Reid, also a skater, confirmed his death to his Instagram account.

Reid competed in ice dancing. He was not involved in the competition after the conclusion of season 2017/2018. His last partner was Japanese Kan Muramoto. Until 2015 he was riding in tandem with sister Cathy reed.

On account of reed’s ten victories in the championship of Japan. In 2010 together with his sister, he took 17 th place at the Games in Vancouver. Four years later the pair showed a 21-th result in Sochi. Already paired with Muramoto Reid took 15th place at the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

In addition, the national team of Japan Reid has twice won the world team championship.