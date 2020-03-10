Tyra banks instills a 4 year old son ideas bodypositive

Tyra banks from an early age imparts to his son an important life values. About their upbringing secrets supermodel said in a new interview with Us Weekly.

All the free time tyra banks dedicates a 4-year-old son, York. 46-year-old supermodel is raising the child herself, however, the role of a single mother is not complaining.

A wise mother instills son ideas bodypositive.

I’m trying to give him a positive message, because I’m his first role model when it comes to beauty and acceptance of different types of women. We often practice this at home.

Recently, after another secular event, tyra came home and took off his wig, being in the hairnet. York, seeing mom without thick strands, did not remain silent:

Mommy, I like you, you’re very pretty when you wear hair on your head.

Tyra started to ask my son how she looks without a wig. “Hmmm…don’t know” — confused 4-year-old connoisseur of feminine beauty.