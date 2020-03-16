Tyson fury faces a long ban: what we know (photo)

Britain’s unbeaten heavyweight contender Tyson fury, in a recent bout against American Deontay Wilder won a champion belt under version WBC, can be a serious problem.

The fact that the national fury farmer Martin Kerfoot said that one of the members of team Tyson offered him 30 thousand dollars for false testimony in the case of the boxer failed a doping test in February 2015. As informs edition Daily Mail, the man had to lie that the prohibited drug nandrolone found in the body of the Briton and his cousin Huey, got there through poor wild boar, which was set Kerfoot.

In the end, the farmer his “mission” was completed, but the money was never received. Now he broke the vow of silence, and this case will now be examined British anti-doping Agency. If the words of a farmer will be truthful, brothers, fury threatens disqualification for eight years.

Farmer Martin Kerfoot gave false testimony in 2015, but have not received the promised money

Recall that after the failed doping test and exculpatory testimony of a farmer Tyson fury won on February 28 a technical knockout in the eighth round of the German Christian hammer, and November 28 on points defeated Ukrainian Vladimir Klitschko.

