Tyson fury: “my Mother had me three months early, I weighed only 450 grams”

In it Tyson, known for both his achievements and a series of scandals that accompanied his career, have fully opened. Fury spent 31 fights, won 30 wins, one match ended in a draw. The boxer calls himself undefeated, and he has a good reason for it.

His highest achievement — the conquest of the five championship belts in the IBF, IBO, WBO, WBA super and Ring magazine. And he’s got all these trophies 28 Nov 2015 in Dusseldorf, defeating Wladimir Klitschko. It was a triumph of British boxer. But this lasted a short period. December 8, 2015 Tyson fury was stripped of the belt of world champion on IBF because of the refusal from mandatory defence against Vyacheslav Glazkov. The British decided that was more important to him fight a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko. When fury learned that he was deprived of the title, he threw the championship belt IBF in the toilet!

In June 2016, Tyson and his brother Huey was charged with using illegal drug, anabolic steroid nandrolone. In response, fury has sued about ukad ukad (UK anti-doping Agency) for dissemination of information not corresponding to reality. In response to this about ukad ukad made a public statement, confirming the suspicion of the violation of boxer anti-doping rules. This whole situation knocked fury out of the rut for a long time. Later his suspension was revoked.

Tyson started training for the bout with Wladimir Klitschko which was scheduled for October 29, 2016, but then he asked about transfer. The Briton pointed to poor medical conditions. It was known that fury has put on too much weight. Too big weight…

In October 2016, Tyson voluntarily renounced the titles WBA, WBO and IBO because of the inability to protect them. He admitted that he had serious psychological problems, manifested in bouts of depression. Also fury was forced to admit that uses cocaine. Drug found in his urine samples. The British Boxing Board decided to revoke the Boxing license of the fury.

However, Tyson found the strength to return to the ring. He has spent five fights. Four of them won and gained the title of the WBO Inter-Continental by TKO German Tom Schwartz. One fight — against American Deontay Wilder in December last year ended in a draw. Fans fury believe the judges stole Tyson’s victory. At stake was the championship belt by the WBC.

Re the fight between fury and Wilder was looking forward to the millions of Boxing fans around the world. To the championship belt by the WBC added the vacant title of the champion according to the Ring.

In preparation for the fight with Wilder, Tyson again surprised everyone. He suddenly began to speak in tournaments in wrestling! Fans are indignant fury. They believe that it must immediately stop this dangerous experiment and send all the power to the return of the championship belts in Boxing. But the Englishman continues to make a show. He loves it. Tyson starred in a four-part documentary, channel ITV “Meet the fury” and wrote a memoir, “behind the mask”, which soon should appear on sale.

This book became a formal reason for the interview, which boxer has agreed to give the renowned British journalist Dekke Aitkenhead. Fury met her in a hotel in Orlando, Florida. He was dressed in a silk Versace shirt, white pants and sneakers. And was obviously pleased with himself…

“Head shave every day”

— Tyson, you are always so stylish dress?

Is still modestly.

— At home?

— No, I like to go to the top three from Versace.

— Are you serious? Designer suit — your favorite home clothes?

— I’m serious. And that surprises you? I’ve created a monster, isn’t it? The way I dress, became part of my image. And it is quite complicated. And it’s the Gypsy Baron and a bad boy in the world big box. If I don’t dress like that people will be disappointed. It’s part of my job. It has become a brand that is known as Tyson fury. So for me to walk home in the top three is quite normal.

— What says the wife?

— Paris doesn’t mind. We live in a nice house in Morecambe (a town in the English County of Lancashire. — Ed.). I’m trying to help my wife with children. We have five of them. Oldest is 10 years. You know a woman is difficult to cope with such a Horde.

And what is your help?

— In everything. When I’m at home (it happens not so often, unfortunately), harnessed in full. Hour daddy. Change diapers, feed kids, get up in the night if they Wake up. Senior raise in the morning, fed Breakfast, dressed, off to school.

All in a suit from Versace?

— I told you, I like it. I like to look well-dressed. Clothes are not everything. Beard takes a lot of time. Sometimes I want to shave it, but the same image does not allow. And that it is necessary to carefully comb. And trimming, all kinds of cosmetics. Well at least I shave my head. And then with the other hair time to exercise will be missing.

— Head shave as often?

On a daily basis. But it quickly, shaved, brushed my teeth, took a shower — I’m ready!

Is the wife jealous?

— Paris? Of course, jealous. We’re Gypsies. We have it in the blood. Brendan? Did you hear that? (Fury turns to his bodyguard. — Dekka, Aitkenhead.) Ha, and how can I not be jealous?! I’ll get up. See dekka, I’m here in all its glory. Two meters and six centimeters tall. Weigh back to normal now less than 100 pounds. Women all the time try to pick me up. Everywhere! Really, Brendan? No matter where I go. Many do not even know who I am. They don’t care. They see a well-dressed, handsome, strong man. Yes, clothing matters. And physical form too. And that’s enough. And hear: who is this? Is Brad Pitt? George Clooney? But Paris knows that you can sleep peacefully. In any case, now. After 11 years of living together. Five children! After all the shit that I pulled, and then pulled. Now where am I going to disappear from my Paris!

— What is the name of your children?

— Oh, two daughters-beauties — Venezuela and Valencia amber. And my sons are: Prince John, James, Prince Tyson fury II and Prince Adonis Amasya.

— Even to have children do not plan?

— To be honest, I think that five is enough. I for six months did not come home in total. Paris is hard to cope with them alone. But I do not promise. Only time will tell.

“I managed to strike the father of one punch and broke his rib. He was thrilled”

— Why did you become a boxer?

— I did have a choice? Men in our family for over 200 years, participated in fist fights. All such fury.

Is it true that you were born premature?

— It looks like one of the family legends, but it was. My mother had me three months early. Say I weighed only 450 grams. Mom prior to that had several miscarriages. All were convinced that I would not survive. Everything but a father. He looked at me and said, “I will Survive. And growth under two meters, and will weigh 100 pounds, and become a world Boxing champion. As Mike Tyson. Let’s call him Tyson”. That’s the story. And after all that I could to become someone else, not a boxer?!

All you spent your childhood in Wythenshawe near Manchester.

— But it is a lie. More precisely, we invented it. The family is not sitting. But mostly, we lived in an idyllic village in Cheshire. When I created my image of the tough fighter, decided that it was not suitable. Better suburbs of Manchester. The situation there is more like it. Lacks any of the guys.

What else was invented for the sake of image?

— Like anything more. I was 10 years old when he left school and began to help his father. The machine was sold, collected junk, worked as a bricklayer. Father was obsessed with Boxing. And all I was trying to engage in this thing. And I did not want. One day he freaked out and just made me put on gloves and fight him. I managed to inflict just one hit and broke his rib. Father was delighted. Seriously. At 14 I went to a local Amateur club. Dad was proud of me.

Everyone admired my height, long arms, and speed and pressure. My first opponent, seeing me, ran the ring. I was 20 when in my life have been two important developments. I got married in Paris and I became a professional boxer. Invented for himself a nickname — the Gypsy King. I remember one of my first press conferences came in a Lamborghini dressed up as Batman.

“After defeating Klitschko in me there was a hole. And I filled it with alcohol”

Is a recall, not just you. And I remember you triumphantly conquered one title after another, first in Britain, then in Europe, then won the Ukrainian champion Wladimir Klitschko and took his pile of belts. And then everything suddenly collapsed. Tyson, what was it?

— Depression, continues Tyson. — It’s a curse of fury. All the men in our family suffer from this. Sometimes we hear voices, we see the demons…

Victory Tyson fury on Wladimir Klitschko was a complete surprise for the millions of Boxing fans. Photo Getty Images

— You go to the doctor, get examined?

— The doctors don’t understand. Yes, I went to psychiatrists. They were carrying some kind of gibberish. Neither I nor Paris nor don’t know their opinions. And if I do not know the person, don’t believe him.

— But you said earlier that you have bipolar disorder…

— No, I don’t know what I have, but not what you just said. We’re with Paris is not strong in this medical terminology.

— But you yourself wrote about bipolar disorder in your book.

— Did you read it? She’s still not out!

— Tyson, you’re sent to the editor instance specifically so that I could read your memoirs.

Oh, sure, dekka, sorry, I got nervous and talking nonsense.

— Tell me, your father? He appealed to the doctors? With him you said this?

— No, we are not accepted. He didn’t say never with my dad, and I talked to him.

But you are sure that his grandfather and father also suffer from this?

Yes. It’s very similar. I’m talking about our behavior. My father often changing mood. Here he communicates, jokes, kind, and cheerful. And suddenly the rage. Unprovoked. Or terrible depression. He retreats into himself, no one wants to see. I’m the same. My demons used to fight himself.

— And how?

— Tried many ways.

— For example? Alcohol and drugs?

Yes. I have already talked about it many times, and I would not like to repeat.

— Taison, you promised that this will be a candid conversation.

— After defeating Klitschko in me was a sort of emptiness. Vacuum. It eats me up inside. And I filled it with alcohol. Drink from Monday to Friday. Saturday started out hangover, on Sunday continued. And then again Monday. That’s the story. And lay off the sweets. I was blown away. Weighed almost 180 pounds! Was disgusted with himself, but could not stop.

— What about the coke? As you sat down?

— And that’s it. It seemed to me that I arranged the universal conspiracy. I want to survive from Boxing because I am a Gypsy. I have selected one of the zones. I wanted to forget, not to Wake up in the morning. The cocaine helped.

— Have you had suicidal thoughts?

— Yes, all sorts of rubbish and climbed to the head. And it is also. Cocaine… I was hoping every day that they will die. I kill someone before I’ll kill myself.

— And how you have coped with all this?

— It was Halloween, 2017. I was sitting in my underwear in the bedroom. And I hated myself. Fat pig! What are you doing to yourself? What are you doing with Paris and children? Of the world champion on Boxing in the most prestigious weight category you’ve turned into a bunch of fat smelly shit! It was still the softest words that I said to myself then. Suddenly remembered how at the end of 2014 preparing for the fight with Derek Cooroy. Then suddenly my uncle died Huey, whom I respected and loved very much. And Paris gave birth to the sixth month. And our baby was stillborn. And before that it was another miscarriage. All seemed hopeless and bleak. But I’m not broke. Preparing for the fight. And it helped me. Psychologically helped. I suddenly realized — here my medicine! In the morning, put on my tracksuit and went for a run. After a long hiatus. I said to myself: you’ll be a world champion. Enough to eat and drink!

And no special rehabilitation programmes? No clinics?

— No. Only training. Exhausting, to sweat. And my condition has improved. I lost weight, got into shape. Again began to speak. And win. Is the best medicine. Now I know that for sure. You know, for me such mental disorders were observed in childhood. And I know that dealing with them only by myself.

— A family?

— Look, I grew up surrounded by a culture of supremacism. All the guys are cool. Nobody ever talks about their weaknesses. Even the manifestation of the normal human senses is perceived by others as weakness. Our family never discussed such things as the death of my sister. The baby died after living only two days on this earth. Not discussed dozens of miscarriages that plagued my mother. Not talking about the mental problems of my grandfather. The worst thing a man can do, is to show weakness. That’s the law. And I can’t show weakness, otherwise there will be a champion. Taught me father. Were taught me by my uncle.

“I went through hell, but was able to return”

Means to cope with your problems helps Boxing?

— Yes. I assure you, many great boxers do not love what you are doing. For them, Boxing is a way of making money. They are afraid of the ring. They see an opponent and think about how not to miss a kick in the head. Not because it can be a knockdown or knockout. And because you can get bleeding in the brain, become invalid. With such thoughts, you cannot be a champion. For me, the ring is primarily a place where I feel like a winner. It does not cause me fear. On the contrary, there are confident. Therefore, like Boxing. It was he who saved me. Otherwise I know what would happen to me. Would have died from a heart attack. Or I would find somewhere on the street in cardboard boxes with an empty bottle. In the best case would have turned into a complete fat mess who can’t tie your shoes without panting.

— You just said a man should never show weakness. Is your recognition, your book, documentary, do not show weakness? Don’t you think that contradicting yourself?

— Not really. The truth is the highest manifestation of power. Complete truth, to the end. My story can help millions. That is why I decided to tell. I went through hell, but was able to return. I was a nobody, a simple Gypsy boy, and became a world Boxing champion! Let me now no more of those belts that I won, but I was. In the ring me no one has won! I’m back in shape and fight again. And get back the belt, sure. But more recently, I binge drank, snorted cocaine and ate like a pig. But I handled it. And I’m not Superman and not Batman. If I could do it, then others will, too. No, they do not become boxers. They will be able to fight your demons and win.

— You say that you seriously are determined to reclaim the championship belt. Sorry, you don’t.

— Why?!

— You have a title fight in February, and you’ve been wrestling. Neither I nor your fans don’t understand why you need it. But if you get injured? Landed? All your fight is gone.

— First, I’m confident. And proved it a few days ago, putting it on the brown carpet of Strawmen in Saudi Arabia. It took me only seven minutes. Secondly, Pro wrestling and WWE is all hype. The fun for me. Boxing is serious. Thirdly, the fight with Wilder at the end of February. And I live only for today. The high tomorrow. For me, February 22, equivalent to 10 years of life. The fight may be canceled. I could die tomorrow in your sleep. Who knows?

— What is something you get very right, Tyson. Not like himself. You probably specially trained in communicating with the media?

— No. It’s all my natural diplomacy. I know how to get along with people.

— I do not understand, you are now playing a role? The bad guy suddenly became good? And I want you to check out.

— Go ahead.

In the period of 2016-2017 years, you’ve made a number of public statements that many did not like.

— For example?

— Rude comments about homosexuals. Or about the Jews. But especially about women. Quote: “the Best woman’s place is in the kitchen. And when she lies on her back”.

— I must admit I was an idiot. And my wife was forced to blush.

You also said you like to “slap bitches on the ass”.

— Let’s stop quoting this idiot.

— Want to say that you’ve changed.

— Of course.

— Then answer me a few questions. And remember what you said today. The main thing — it’s true. So, what would you say if Paris wants to go to work?

— (Smiles.) If you want to, please. It’s up to her.

— What will you say if your daughter wants to go into Boxing?

— (Smiles even wider.) If you want to, please.

— And earlier you said that women in Boxing you only like then when out in the ring in a bikini with the round number in hand.

— I asked you not to quote one idiot! That was said once, does not mean that I think so. What if it was a game to the public? Or I deliberately provoke media?

Why?

— Stupid question, dekka. You should know that normal boxers (and only boxers, and all the normal celebrity) are not interesting. Sell well assholes. Well scandal. The public need freak show. Then, the circulation of Newspapers are growing, television ratings soar to the heavens. And we, the freaks, too bad we earn. Say, “I stand” today, 40 million dollars. I used to be a trained monkey performing in the circus for fame. Now I want to let people know this, his mother, Tyson fury! I will say no more, otherwise it will cease to be a diplomatic conversation.

— I hope Tyson will not offend you if I say that I am personally you are convinced to the end. Now it seems that you play again. Chose a different role and try a new image on me. It is for this that you agreed to this interview. You have only one way to change the situation.

— What?

I’ve always wanted to see your famous reach.

— Are you serious?

— Absolutely. Show? It really is 216 centimeters?

— Well, let’s be opposite to each other. Closer, dekka, closer. So that your hand could reach my face. See how little distance separates us? Now move on. It’s my turn. What now between us?

— I think more than two meters.

I hope you are not mistaken. Otherwise…

— My God, Tyson! You caught my nose with my fist!

— Dekka! Excuse me. You yourself asked for. I’m an idiot. Nose okay?!

