On March 3, the Democratic party holds primaries in 15 States. This is one of the most important stages of inner race for the right to become a single candidate from the Democrats in the presidential election in November. Americans call this day super Tuesday.

As already reported “FACTS”, eve refused to fight one of the leaders of the primaries, the former mayor of the town of South bend (Indiana), Pete Buttidzhich. The youngest of the contenders, the first openly gay player in U.S. history running for President, occupied the third place by number of votes after the primaries in Iowa, new Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The US President Donald trump, after the decision of Buttidzhichem wrote on Twitter that the top of the Democratic party again “merges” known for his left-wing views of Senator of Vermont, Bernie Sanders. He is currently the leader of the presidential race. Sanders scored 58 votes out of 191 1 needed to win in the primaries. In 2016, Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton. Now, says trump, the top Democratic party made a bid for the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. He has 50 votes. “This is a real coup against Bernie!” — wrote the American President.

Seem to trump rights. The buttidzhichem first treat the 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter. Then the young politician took 44th President Barack Obama. After a conversation with him Buttidzhich made a new statement, which openly supported Biden. “I’m looking for a President who will pull out the best in each of us, and I urge all of you who participated in my campaign, join me, because we found this leader in Vice President and future President Joe Biden!” said Buttidzhich, speaking to voters in Dallas, Texas.

On the eve of super Tuesday, the former mayor of South Bend was not the only contender out of the race. The same decision was made by Amy Klobuchar. 59-year-old Senator from Minnesota was ranked fifth according to the results of primaries in four States. She has had seven votes. And she had the chances, if successful, 3 March to continue the fight. However Klobuchar chose to call on his supporters to now vote for Biden.

Who of Democrats in the onset of super Tuesday left the race and can become its leader? The first place Sanders (58 votes). Located next to Biden (50 votes). After the rejection of Buttidzhichem on the third place came the Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren. 70-year-old female politician scored while eight votes.

The most recent public opinion poll conducted in 15 States where on March 3 are primaries, shows that serious competition this trio is still able to make former new York mayor Michael Bloomberg. You don’t have a single vote, but it is ready to support 18% of Democrats in these States. His popularity rating is two percentage points higher than Biden. For Warren ready to vote 11% of Democrats. The highest rating is 30% – Sanders. It is possible that simple the Democrats this time will not listen to the party leaders, and will support the candidate that they like — Sanders. In 2016, it was easy to Republicans when they cast their votes for Donald trump, who strongly disliked the party elite. People then supported the man out of the system. And so is Bernie Sanders.

The photo in the header — Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders

