U.S. markets fell for the second time

The American stock exchange the second time since the beginning of the week fell sharply.

If on Monday this was due to a record decline in oil prices, the impact on the market reflected concerns about the coronavirus. Oil poured into the fire of the world health organization, which officially announced the start of a pandemic.

The result of the exchange, only started to recover from the oil shock, again went into the red zone, writes CNN.

The Dow Jones the day decreased to 1465 points, or 5.9%, being in the bearish zone. Bearish is the market, when prices fell by 20% from the last peak.

The S&P 500 index has fallen by 4.9% during the day time too was bearish.

The NASDAQ fell 4.7%.