UEFA announced when it will resume national Championships

Officials of the European football Union (UEFA) expect that the pandemic is in the early stages of the national Championships will resume in June.

Thus, according to the authoritative Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, is planned to continue competition in 12 European Championships — namely, those which are the clubs that continue their performances in European competitions. Among them, the championship of Ukraine, as Shakhtar Donetsk reached the 1/8 finals of the Europa League, in first match beating out the German “Wolfsburg” — 2:1. However, even the indicative date for the resumption of national Championships, UEFA officials have not yet called.

At the same time, representatives of the International football Federation (FIFA) held a meeting with members of the European club Association (ECA) and the International Federation of associations of professional footballers (FIFPro). According to Spanish publication Marca, in the framework of dialogue, a question was raised about the reduction of salaries of players at the time of the quarantine provoked by the pandemic coronavirus. In the end, the parties came to a common denominator that wages should be reduced by 50%, and after the resumption of the competition the contracts will be executed on the same terms.

Recall that UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 in the summer of next year, and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League plans to hold a 24 and 27 June, respectively.

