UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern live streaming free

Chelsea – Bayern. Forecast (cf. 2.68) for the Champions League match (February 25, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League, in which Chelsea will play against Bayern Munich in the capital of England. How high are the opponents’ chances of reaching the next stage? – the answer is in our material.

Chelsea

In the current season of the English Premier League, the team of Roman Abramovich is unstable, but at the same time for 27 rounds entered the top four, having missed 37 goals, and this is more than all the clubs from the European Cup zone. ” Chelsea ” today is the first team in the Premier League table among all the London representatives of the Main Event of the country.

Of the 45 goals scored, 27 “ blue ” were shipped to rivals away, and the team’s main sniper today is Abraham (13 goals). In Saturday’s match of the championship of England, the hosts beat Tottenham Hotspur (2: 1), for which we made a prediction.

On the way to the spring part of the Champions League, “ pensioners ” passed the group stage without much difficulty, where they shared the first line with “Valencia” and sent them to the Ajax Europa League.

According to Frank Lampard, Van Ginkel , Kante and Pulisic will not play in today’s match , but the appearance on the field of Hudson-Odoi and Emerson is in doubt.

Bayern

The German champion became the only team in the group stage of the Champions League, which managed to show the maximum result – 6 out of 6 possible victories, while the attack of the team scored an average of 4.00 goals, and Lewandowski (10 goals) became the best goalscorer . In the current Bundesliga tournament, Bayern is still in first place, but RB Leipzig is only one point behind, and the last full-time match of the applicants ended in world (0: 0).

The Reds suffered their last defeat on December 7, and in 2020 they go without any defeat, and the average attack performance is 3.15 goals per game. In the last round, “ Star of the South ” beat the last team of the season – “Paderborn” (3: 2).

According to the coaching staff, Martinez and Perišić will not be able to go to Stamford Bridge today , but the question is still open for Sühl and Lewandowski .

Statistics

Chelsea have won 5 of their last 10 home matches

Bayern missed in 7 of their last 10 away matches

Munich does not lose seven games in a row

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Bayern (3: 2)

Forecast

Bookmakers are confident in the success of Bavaria , but we do not agree with this. ” Chelsea ” uncertainly played in home games, but today the team will field a high motivation , and the main executors ” blue ” in the ranks.

We assume that Frank Lampard will be able to set up his wards for this duel, and the main performers of the hosts will not yield to the guests in anything.

Our prediction is that Chelsea will not lose + the total is less (3.5) and put it on the line of BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.68