UEFA congratulated the legend “Dynamo” happy birthday, remembering his goal-handsome Euro 1988 (video)

Official Twitter UEFA originally congratulated the famous ex-player “Dynamo” and national team of the Soviet Union Vasily rats on his 59th birthday by posting video of his goals-a handsome gate Hollande at Euro 1988, where the wards of Valery Lobanovsky became the Vice-Champions of Europe.

pic.twitter.com/f7rAA9bR2w — UEFA.com in Russian (@UEFAcom_ru) March 25, 2020

We will remind that the pupil of the Transcarpathian football Vasiliy rats in the team of Kiev “Dynamo” won the Cup four times won the championship and Cup of the USSR, and twice in super bowl Union. In a t-shirt of the “Ferencvaros” midfielder became the champion and twice winner of the Cup of Hungary. For the national team of the Soviet Union rat spent 47 matches and scored 4 goals.

Photo of FC “Dynamo”



