UEFA congratulated the legend “Dynamo” happy birthday, remembering his goal-handsome Euro 1988 (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

УЕФА поздравил легенду «Динамо» с днем рождения, вспомнив его гол-красавец на Евро-1988 (видео)

Official Twitter UEFA originally congratulated the famous ex-player “Dynamo” and national team of the Soviet Union Vasily rats on his 59th birthday by posting video of his goals-a handsome gate Hollande at Euro 1988, where the wards of Valery Lobanovsky became the Vice-Champions of Europe.

We will remind that the pupil of the Transcarpathian football Vasiliy rats in the team of Kiev “Dynamo” won the Cup four times won the championship and Cup of the USSR, and twice in super bowl Union. In a t-shirt of the “Ferencvaros” midfielder became the champion and twice winner of the Cup of Hungary. For the national team of the Soviet Union rat spent 47 matches and scored 4 goals.

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article