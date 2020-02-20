UEFA Europa League: Wolfsburg vs Malmo live streaming free

Wolfsburg vs Malmo live streaming free

Wolfsburg – Malmo. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (February 20, 2020)

Introducing our forecast for the Europa League match, in which German Wolfsburg will host Malmö on February 20. Will the guests be able to resist one of the leaders of the Bundesliga? – the answer is in this material.

Wolfsburg

The sixth team of the German championship of the last championship started uncertainly in the season and today is in ninth place, having won eight wins and seven draws, with equal performance indicators – 28 by 28.

This position, “ Wolfsburg ” received after a failed series of six matches without victories, but after the last four games of optimism among the fans of the team increased. In the last duel, the “ green-white ” away team beat their neighbor according to the table – “Hoffenheim” (3: 2), for which we made a prediction.

In today’s match, the team will not be able to play Pon frontier , William and Camacho , but the question of entering the Klinger field is still in question.

Malmo

“ Malmö ” won silver medals last season of the Swedish championship, but has not yet started the new Allsvenskan. The only official match of 2020, the “ sky blue ” held in the Cup of the country, where in the first round did not leave any chance of a fairly strong “Syurian” (8: 0).

In preparation for the season, the Blues held four control fights in which they won two wins and lost the same number of times.

Statistics

Wolfsburg have won only 1 of their last 5 home matches

Malmö won 8 of their last 10 away matches

In the last 10 matches of Wolfsburg, at least two goals have been scored

The last full-time match (08/04/2016) ended with the victory of Wolfsburg (1: 0)

Forecast

The statistics of away matches of Malmö are respectable, but the level of opponents cannot be compared with the playoffs of the Europa League. The bookmakers were satisfied with a high coefficient for the victory of the German team, which we propose to use.

Our prediction is the victory of Wolfsburg and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.62