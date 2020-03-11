UEFA has cancelled the two UEFA Europa League match due to coronavirus

Scheduled for March 12, the first matches of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League between the Spanish and the Italian clubs — “Seville” — “Roma” and “inter” — “Getafe” — cancelled due to epidemic of coronavirus, according to UEFA’s official website.

“Due to the restrictions on travel between Spain and Italy, introduced yesterday by the authorities of Spain, a match “Seville” — “Roma” and “inter” — “Getafe” will not take place as previously scheduled date. They had to pass 12 Mar 2020. Decisions on these two fights will be adopted in the near future”, — stated in the message.

We will remind that the President of Getafe ángel Torres has previously stated that the team will not go to Italy for the game against inter, if the situation with coronavirus will not improve.

Roma also did not fly on the first match with “Seville” as the plane of the Romans did not allow landing in Spain.

