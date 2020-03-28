UEFA is ready to take radical steps due to coronavirus

The President of the European football Union (UEFA) Aleksander Ceferin, founder said that the officials have several options for the continuation of the Euro Cup season.

“In this tragic moment the main thing is health, so with fewer losses to get out of this crisis. Clearly, the interrupted football clearly shows what the situation in Europe and the world. We have three scenarios: to continue the season in mid-may, in June or end of June. If until June 30, we will not be able to continue playing, then perhaps he will be lost. We will discuss the best solution for leagues and clubs“, — quotes the words Ceferin edition of Repubblica.

While the football officials insist that the season 2019/2020 should be officially completed or finished after the completion of quarantine or recognized standings at the time of the stop. If in any country will not accept one of the two options proposed by UEFA, their representatives threatens non-admission to European competitions next season.

