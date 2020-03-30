UEFA plan to complete the season in August

By Maria Batterbury

УЕФА планируют завершить сезон в августе

UEFA plans to complete the current season in August and, in this case, to shorten the time of the event in the next drawing. About it reports The Times.

Such a decision would be taken to minimize losses of the coronavirus in football. Because only the transfer of Euro 2020 year resulted in the loss of the Union in hundreds of millions of euros.

We will remind, in connection with the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the championship of Europe on football Euro-2020.

Maria Batterbury

