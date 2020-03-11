UEFA responded to the request of several countries about the transfer of Euro 2020

The Italian football Federation and several countries have appealed to UEFA with a request to transfer the European championship 2020 football next year.

However, UEFA have stated that the organization has no plans to change the timing of Euro 2020.

“Euro 2020 will start on June 12 in Rome. UEFA is in touch with all international and local governments regarding the situation of coronavirus. There is no need to change something in existing scenario of the tournament. This issue will be kept under constant control”, – said the press service of UEFA.

Because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus, many countries are taking action. In particular, in the Championships in some countries all the matches of the next rounds will be held without spectators, while in Italy all the competitions, including Serie a, has been cancelled until April 3.

Now in Italy recorded more than 9 thousand cases of infection.

We will remind, the European championship on football should go from 12 June to 12 July. The finale is scheduled in London at Wembley stadium.

Source: Virgilio Sport, Sport24