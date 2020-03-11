UEFA took the decision on the Euro 2020 in connection with the coronavirus

The European Union of football associations (UEFA) held an urgent meeting on the impact of the epidemic of the coronavirus to host Euro 2020, which is scheduled from 12 June to 12 July in 12 countries with the participation of the national team of Ukraine.

On the basis of recommendations from the world health organization (who) UEFA believes that the city will be able to host matches of Euro 2020 with the necessary medical base to help patients infected with the virus COVID-19, and appropriate infrastructure to communicate with tens of thousands of fans, reports The Associated Press. At the moment the tournament to cancel does not intend to and want to spend it with fans in the stands.

In this regard, representatives of the football body has contacted the governments of the countries that will adopt Euro, and asked them to take all necessary measures, to the tournament was held.

Duels of the championship of Europe must pass at 12 stadiums in 12 countries that will allow transfer of games to other cities, if someone from the organisers will not be able to host the tournament.

UEFA also called “absolutely false” reports that the European football Federation allegedly asked to postpone the tournament for next year.

“UEFA has not received requests for rescheduling or cancellation of the tournament. We takes very seriously the situation of the coronavirus, closely watching her and are in touch with the world health organization and local authorities about the virus COVID-19 and its distribution”, — said the organization.

Recall that the Euro 2020 will be held in Russia, Azerbaijan, England, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania and Scotland.

Photo uefa.com



